Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $373.80. 3,330,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,292. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $376.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.34 and a 200 day moving average of $346.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

