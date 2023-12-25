Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 6,194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,959 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,556,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

