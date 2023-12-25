Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 60,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,610,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,448,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 77,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 179,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the period.

PCEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 231,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,606. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $665.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

