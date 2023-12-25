Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 222.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,045,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,065. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,064 shares valued at $1,819,537. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

