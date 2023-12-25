Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Newmont by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,136,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

