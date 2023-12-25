NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.9% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $14.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.04. 46,666,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,562. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.