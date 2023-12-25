Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Nordson makes up 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $262.43.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,963. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.