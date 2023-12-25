Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.83.

NDSN stock opened at $261.36 on Friday. Nordson has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $262.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,963. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,876,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Nordson by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nordson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

