Northland Capital Management LLC Buys 445 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

