Northland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

