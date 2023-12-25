Northland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Northland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

