Northland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,076 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVES. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

