Northland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:VCEB opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.