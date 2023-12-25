Northland Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:VSGX opened at $54.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.