Northland Capital Management LLC Has $374,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,150 shares during the quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.