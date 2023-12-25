Northland Capital Management LLC Invests $9.12 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.92 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.