Northland Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

