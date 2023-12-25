Northland Capital Management LLC Makes New $20.48 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 203,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 13.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.