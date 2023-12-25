Northland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 2.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after buying an additional 177,980 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,594,000 after acquiring an additional 170,847 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 328,651 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 272.5% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 686,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 502,120 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

