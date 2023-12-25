Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 10,823 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Northland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSD. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVSD opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

