Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 13,319 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $8,160,000.

FNDE opened at $26.53 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

