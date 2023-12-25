Northland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 674,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

