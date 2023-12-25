Northland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Northland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,540.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSE opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.