Northland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Northland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,419 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

