Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $463.13. The stock had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,913. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $547.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

