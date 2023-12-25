Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Up 0.7 %

NVS traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.75. 779,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,913. The firm has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

