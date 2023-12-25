Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,916 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 6.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.71. 2,211,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $460.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

