Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE OII traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 626,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.