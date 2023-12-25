Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.87.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In other news, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

