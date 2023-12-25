Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $37,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.88 and its 200 day moving average is $249.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

