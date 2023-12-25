PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,177 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 23.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of PDD worth $186,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in PDD by 54.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PDD by 2.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,818 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in PDD by 17.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 559,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after acquiring an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in PDD by 33.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,616 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.48. 7,568,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,597. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

