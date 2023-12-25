Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $408.38. 34,314,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.91.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

