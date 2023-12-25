Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 4,826 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,171,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,033,693. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

