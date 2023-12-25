Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.51. 6,899,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,460,942. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.