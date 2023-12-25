Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Lear Trading Up 0.4 %

LEA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.35. 284,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.