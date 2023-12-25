Perennial Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.83. 250,229 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

