Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,837. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.