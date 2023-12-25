Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.3% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.10. 650,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

