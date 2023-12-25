Perennial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Stagwell worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.42. 474,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.03. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $617.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

STGW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Stagwell Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

