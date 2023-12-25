Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.40. 135,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $206.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day moving average is $177.55.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

