Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after buying an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.09. 6,112,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,101,736. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

