Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,723. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.