Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $248.03. 3,347,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,426. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $171.55 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.