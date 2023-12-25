Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 5,338 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,560,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,994,941. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

