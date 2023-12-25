Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,871 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 176,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $685.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 304.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBT shares. TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.