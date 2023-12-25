PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Shares Purchased by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. PharmaCyte Biotech comprises about 0.0% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.94% of PharmaCyte Biotech worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMCB opened at $2.24 on Monday. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

