Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.48.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $228.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

