Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAA. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.85%.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

