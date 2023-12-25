Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF (NASDAQ:PRVT) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF (NASDAQ:PRVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2281 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PRVT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $20.10. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36. Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

About Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF

The Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF (PRVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs.

