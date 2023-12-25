Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
