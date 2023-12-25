Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

